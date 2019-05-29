Waterbase Ltd. - Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion On The Annual Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Declaration of unmodified opinion on the annual audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Waterbase Ltd. - Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion On The Annual Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Waterbase Ltd

