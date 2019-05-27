Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 27th May, 2019 have considered the following matters :



1. Adopted and Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Consolidated for the year ended March 31, 2019).Copies of the same are enclosed herewith along with Statutory Auditors Reports and Declaration of unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR.

2. Recommended Dividend @ 5 % i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the Shareholders subject to the approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. In continuation to our letter dated April 23, 2019, resignation of Mr. Navneet K Pandya as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from April 30, 2019 was noted and taken on record by the Board. The Company is in the process of filling in the position of Chief Financial Officer.



Pdf Link: Weizmann Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company - Standalone For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019 And Consolidated For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com