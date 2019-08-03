WINDSOR MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with NSE & BSE Clarification and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company is already closed from July 1, 2019 and shall re-open on August 15, 2019.

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

