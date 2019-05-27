Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, has approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com