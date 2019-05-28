Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Results - Finacial Results For Mar 31, 2019

Wires hereby submits the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Assets & Liabilities Statement for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 28th May, 2019, along with Declaration and the Statutory Auditors Report for the said period.

Pdf Link: Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Results - Finacial Results For Mar 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.