Woodsvilla Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

WOODSVILLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report thereon.

We also wish to inform you that as per the Code of Conduct prevention of Insider Trading of the Company framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed from 7th August, 2019 to 17th August, 2019 for Companys Directors, Officers, Designated Employees including their family members and relatives and all other connected persons within the meaning of the said regulations.



