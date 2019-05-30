Yogi Sung-Won (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

With reference to the captioned matter, kindly find enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with Annexure I reflecting Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results.

