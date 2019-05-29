Yogya Enterprises Ltd - Audited Financial Statements For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year And Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

We wish to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of Yogya Enterprises Limited held today i.e., 29th May, 2019 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company the Board of Directors have considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters:



Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audited Financial results for the half Yearly and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report as required by Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In this connection, we enclose the following :



a. Audited Standalone financial results for the half Year and Financial year ended 31-03-2019.

b. Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Half Year and financial year ended 31-03-2019;

c. Auditors Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone financial results for the Half Year and financial year ended 31-03-2019; and

d. Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations



