Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019; inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:-



1. A copy of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

4. Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. - Results For Financial Year Ended On 31St March,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com