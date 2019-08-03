This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 03 Aug 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:-



1. Unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019. The said financial result along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure- I.



Pdf Link: Zen Technologies Ltd. - Financial Results For 30-June-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com