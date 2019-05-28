Zenith Exports Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations2015,it is hereby informed that Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th day of May2019, approved and taken on record the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities prepared in accordance with Companies (INDs AS) Rules, 2015 along with the Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended 31st March2019

Kindly find enclosed herewith the following for your references and records for the quarter and year ended 31st March2019:

a)Audited Standalone Financial Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company.
b)Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 and Independent Auditors Report.
c)Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion for the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015.

Pdf Link: Zenith Exports Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Zenith Exports Ltd

