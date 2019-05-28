Please find attached herewith the audited financial results along with Statutory Auditors Report, Unmodified Opinion and Press Release for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2019, reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors today i.e. May 28, 2019 pursuant to Regulation No. 33[2][a] of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Along With Statutory Auditors Report, Unmodified Opinion And Press Releasefor The Quarter / Year Ended On March 31, 2019

