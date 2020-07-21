SpiceJet acqui-hires Travenues

SpiceJet has aqui-hired Bengaluru-based airline technology company Travenues, which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of ixigo subsidiary of travel app ixigo.

SpiceJet will absorb Travenues’ travel technology team and airline commerce platform, it said in a statement.

With this acqui-hire, SpiceJet will inherit the airline technology and commerce platform built by Travenues that specialises with its deep tech advancements in mobile apps, user experience, engagement, cross-selling, payments and ancillaries among others.

e-comm boost

“This acqui-hire will help SpiceJet strengthen its e-commerce platforms as we continue to innovate across multiple technology areas and achieve our vision of being the worldwide leader in aviation technology,” said Ashish Vikram, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at SpiceJet.