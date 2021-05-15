Tech Mahindra appoints Meghna Hareendran as ‘Wellness Officer’

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
IT major Tech Mahindra has appointed Meghna Hareendran as ‘Wellness Officer’, with immediate effect.
Hareendran will work as a Central Programme Manager to take care of the healthcare needs of the company’s associates and will also be responsible for managing relationships with partners and vendors.
The new role has been created to institutionalise holistic wellness of all associates and ensure the access to medicine, hospitals and other medical supplies, while maintaining the mental well-being of the Tech Mahindra family, it said in a statement.
Meghna Hareendran, Wellness Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “The pandemic has taken a significant toll on lives across the world, and it has created a unique challenge to ensure both physical and mental wellness of people. To combat this, the key is to build a wave of ‘collective well-being’, with humans and technology at the centre.”
Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with leading hospitals to convert some of its campuses into COVID-19 care units. Additionally, the company also launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its associates and their dependent family members across India. The company will also be covering the cost of vaccination for its global associates and third-party employees.
Tech Mahindra has extended its support to Mission Oxygen to set up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...