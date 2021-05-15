Tech Mahindra appoints Meghna Hareendran as ‘Wellness Officer’

IT major Tech Mahindra has appointed Meghna Hareendran as ‘Wellness Officer’, with immediate effect.

Hareendran will work as a Central Programme Manager to take care of the healthcare needs of the company’s associates and will also be responsible for managing relationships with partners and vendors.

The new role has been created to institutionalise holistic wellness of all associates and ensure the access to medicine, hospitals and other medical supplies, while maintaining the mental well-being of the Tech Mahindra family, it said in a statement.

Meghna Hareendran, Wellness Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “The pandemic has taken a significant toll on lives across the world, and it has created a unique challenge to ensure both physical and mental wellness of people. To combat this, the key is to build a wave of ‘collective well-being’, with humans and technology at the centre.”

Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with leading hospitals to convert some of its campuses into COVID-19 care units. Additionally, the company also launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its associates and their dependent family members across India. The company will also be covering the cost of vaccination for its global associates and third-party employees.

Tech Mahindra has extended its support to Mission Oxygen to set up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India.