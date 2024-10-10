The annual growth rate in coal production and despatch by Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) has been in the negative territory for the sixth consecutive month in September 2024.

According to provisional Coal Ministry data, coal production by SCCL, which accounts for more than 5 per cent of the coal mines in India, declined by 23.63 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.75 million tonnes (MT) last month. It was largely flat on a monthly basis.

Despatch of the critical commodity, mainstay of India’s power generation, also fell by 15.06 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.23 MT last month. The supply was flat on a monthly basis.

Coal Ministry data shows that September is the sixth consecutive month of decline in annual growth rate for the PSU in terms of both production and despatch. March was the only month where the growth in output and supply was positive.

Between December 2023 and February 2024, the coal miner’s annual growth rate for production and despatch was consistently in the negative zone. In February, SCCL’s despatch fell by 1 per cent Y-o-Y, while production grew by 6.54 per cent.

During April-September in FY25, SCCL’s coal production fell by 9.19 per cent Y-o-Y (28.45 MT), while despatch declined by 11.03 per cent (29.35 MT) on an annual basis.

In contrast, production grew by 7.15 per cent Y-o-Y during April-September in FY24, whereas despatch was higher by 12 per cent on an annual basis during the same period.

Coal production

SCCL, jointly owned by Centre and Telangana government on 49:51 equity basis, has reserves across 350 km of the Pranahita–Godavari valley in Telangana with proven geological reserves of around 8,791 MT. Currently, the PSU is operating 17 opencast and 22 underground mines in 6 districts employing around 42,000 people.

On the other hand, production and despatch of the dry fuel by Coal India (CIL), which produces and despatches more than 80 per cent of coal in the country, fell for the second consecutive month in September 2024. However, the decline in growth rate last month was marginal.

Coal production by CIL fell by 0.96 per cent Y-o-Y to 50.95 MT. On a monthly basis, output was higher by 10.62 per cent. Despatch of the key resource fell 0.48 per cent Y-o-Y to 54.85 MT. It rose by 4.32 per cent M-o-M.

However, the decline in growth rate in production and despatch for the coal mining behemoth during August and September 2024 is a first in the last 12 months.

CIL’s coal production during April-September in FY25 rose by 2.54 per cent Y-o-Y to 341.34 MT. Despatch of the commodity grew 1.54 per cent Y-o-Y to 366.21 MT in the same period.

Cumulatively, India’s coal production rose by 2.51 per cent Y-o-Y to 68.96 MT during September 2024. Captives/ Others also registered a positive growth of 30.61 per cent Y-o-Y producing 14.26 MT coal.

Despatch of the dry fuel increased by 5.32 per cent to 73.99 MT in September 2024. Captives/ Others too registered a positive growth of 46.72 per cent on an annual basis by despatching 14.91 MT.

On a monthly basis, pan-India coal production rose by 10.04 per cent, while despatch was higher by 5.11 per cent.

Historically, monsoon months of June-September results in subdued mining and transportation activities as rains hinder mobility. Wide spread and heavy to very heavy rains across eastern India impacted mining and movement this year.

