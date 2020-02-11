Companies

Anoop Kumar is new ED of Powergrid’s SRTS-I

Anoop Kumar has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Powergrid, Southern Region Transmission System-I, consisting of substations and projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka.

An electrical engineering graduate from Roorkee University, Kumar started his career with NTPC as executive trainee in 1982. He joined Powergrid as Deputy Manager in 1992, and has more than 37 years of experience in all facets of power transmission system, rural electrification and execution of power projects, said an official release.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief General Manger at North Eastern Region, Guwahati, and at Eastern Region-I & II, Northern Region-I of Powergrid.

