Another consignment of medical oxygen from Kuwait lands in Mangaluru

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Tuesday handled the Naval vessel — INS Shardul — carrying approximately 190 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait. The cargoes were loaded on the naval vessel at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out from Kuwait on May 15.

Till date, five naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen and equipment under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping, tweeted on Tuesday that New Mangalore Port handled INS Shardul carrying seven oxygen containers, two semi-trailers filled with 25 tonnes each of oxygen, and 60 pallets of oxygen cylinders, brought from Kuwait. NMPT ensured clearance of oxygen cargo on topmost priority.

Yathish Baikampady, Member of the Karnataka State Management Committee of Indian Red Cross Society, said that this was a gift from Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.

Pratap Reddy, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and Chairman of the State Liquid Medical Oxygen Coordination Committee, was present to oversee the unloading of the medical aid.