ANSR, a company that helps organisations build, manage and scale teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has acquired a majority stake in the Bengaluru-based Summit Consulting Services.

Summit specializes in building GCCs for growth stage, mid-sized and Private Equity backed organizations with a focus on leveraging global talent, cost optimization and transforming technology, and process functions.

Summit’s business models include Basecamp, one of India’s first GCC incubator at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

“We at Summit see this as a game changer in the mid-market play of the GCC segment. With the resources strength of ANSR and lean best practices at Summit, we are better positioned to deliver enhanced and comprehensive solutions to our clients,” said Sandeep Sharma, Founder & CEO, Summit Consulting Services

With a track record of enabling over 135 global leaders to set up and scale their operations, ANSR’s enterprise-ready solutions across talent, workspace, business operations and consulting are delivered through its GCC SuperApp -- a tech-driven platform delivering speed and flexibility to its customers.

“Mid-market companies are driving a post-COVID GCC boom. With over 240 centres from these firms launched in the last four years, they comprise 60 per cent of all new GCCs today. This rapid expansion underscores the strong confidence business leaders and investors have in the strategic value these centres offer. By bringing Summit Consulting Services on board, we are further expanding our solutions to better serve the unique needs of mid-sized GCCs as they scale their operations,” said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR and CEO, Talent500.

