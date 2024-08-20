China’s Antfin Singapore Holding Pte sold 18.54 crore shares of food aggregator Zomato or 2.1 per cent equity in bulk deals on the BSE at two price points for over ₹4,770 crore exchange data showed.

The shares were sold in two blocks at ₹257.46 apiece and ₹257.17 apiece on the exchange. There was no information on who had acquired the shares, but market sources said that a number of domestic funds and foreign institutions had been buyers.

On Monday, Antfin had planned to sell 1.5 per cent stake, but on Tuesday morning it decided to sell more stake. Its stake will now be around 2.1 per cent stake.

There were block deals on some other counters too.

For instance, the promoter families of HG Infra Engineering sold around 2.8 per cent stake in the company in several deals on the BSE. Buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Societe Generale and Tata Mutual Fund.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit