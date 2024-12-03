Early-stage VC firm Antler has expanded its investment footprint in India, announcing investments in 30 start-ups in 2024, bringing the total India portfolio to 80.

These investments were made through Antler’s maiden India fund of $75 million. The investments span sectors including AI, consumer tech, fintech, deep tech, health, and climate.

“We’re seeing exceptional founding teams emerge from India’s talent pool, many of whom have deep expertise in AI and emerging technologies,” said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India.

“What’s particularly exciting is that these founders are not just building for India, but are leveraging India’s talent to solve global problems. Our investment pace reflects both the quality of the founders we’re meeting and our conviction that the next wave of global technology companies will emerge from India. We’ve invested in 30 companies this year, many of which were born in our Residency program, where founders had the opportunity to validate their ideas, build strong teams, and get early customer traction before raising their first check,” he added.

The portfolio includes Bizup, a wholesale marketplace for fashion retail; Cautio, which provides AI-powered dashcam solutions; and Freshcon, which simplifies home cooking with ready-to-cook staples.

It also includes Namma Yatri, in the mobility through driver-focused platforms, and TradeFace, which is fostering hyperlocal marketplaces.

According to Antler, some of its portfolio companies are operating in stealth mode. Antler’s next Residency cohort in India is scheduled to commence in February 2025.

