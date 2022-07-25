Anupam Rasayan Q1 net up 24% at ₹40 crore

Anupam Rasayan India posted consolidated net profit at ₹39.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹32 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, up about 24 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

The Company's consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹306 crore for the quarter as against ₹234 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating a growth of 31 per cent y-o-y.

In its presentation after the financial results announcement, the company informed that its focus for next few quarters would be on product portfolio, execution of letters of intent and fluorination chemistry.

The company's EBITDA (including other revenue) was reported at ₹84.5 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 as compared to ₹65 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 indicating a growth of 30 per cent y-o-y. .

Financial prudence paid off

Commenting on the results, Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan, said, "Our focus on financial prudence and operational finesse has helped us keep our margins at sustainable levels."

Anupam Rasayan expects to maintain its operating margins at around 26-28 per cent for current financial year following volume and revenue growth.

"During the last financial year, our ability to ensure continuous supply to our customers has resulted in customers revising their volume guidance upwards for the current financial year, along with the increase in price of these products," Desai added.

Anupam Rasayan has over 90 molecules in its portfolio. The company has also announced capex of ₹250 crore for FY23. From its last year's acquisition of South India-based fluorinating agents maker–Tanfac, the company expects potential revenues of $220-260 million from manufacturing value added products.

Anupam Rasayan shares ended at ₹784.95 on Monday, down 0.80 per cent from previous close on BSE.