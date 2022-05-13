Anupam Rasayan Q4 net up 109% at ₹46 crore

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan Limited reported consolidated net profit of ₹46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against ₹22 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a growth of 109 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹317 crore (₹272 crore). Consolidated total expenses increased to ₹249 crore (₹241 crore).

For the fiscal ended March 2022, the company's net profit for the year stood at ₹152 crore (₹70 crore last year) up 117 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the year was ₹1,066 crore (₹811 crore). Total expenses during the year increased to ₹860 crore (₹737 crore).

EBITDA for the fiscal stood at ₹312 crore (₹220 crore) a growth of 42 per cent.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, "I am pleased to announce that we have delivered a robust year registering a total revenue growth of 29 per cent, mostly driven by a healthy volume ramp-up. With new LOIs getting signed and older ones getting converted into long-term contracts, the visibility for topline growth in the years to come becomes clearer."

Drive growth

The company's foray into fluorination chemistries, is further expected to drive next phase of growth, which has been strengthened by company's acquisition of Tanfac’s 26 per cent stake. "By the means of this acquisition, we look forward to backward integrate our supply chains in this vertical and focus on production of high value -high margin molecules that have application in varied industries which will give us impetus to enhance our margin profile," Desai said.

Anupam Rasayan shares ended at ₹795.30 on the BSE on Friday, up 1.55 per cent from previous close.