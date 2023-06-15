Wholsum Foods, a health food start-up backed by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, has introduced its second brand, Millé, which specialises in health foods made from millets rich in plant protein and fiber. With the new brand, it aims to cater to customers of all ages who seek nutritious options.

Wholsum Foods’ first brand, Slurrp Farm, which caters to children, achieved a turnover of ₹100 crore in FY23.

With the increasing focus on wellness post-Covid-19, Millé’s range of nutritious products offers customers healthy food options with low sugar, the company said. Its range of daily foods and snacks currently includes breakfast cereals, pancakes, cake mixes, and gluten-free grain alternatives to rice and wheat.

Anushka Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador, invested in the company in 2022. “Wholsum Foods has consistently brought delicious millet-based foods over the last 7 years. We’re happy to be a part of the millet movement, which is bringing this ancient climate-friendly supergrain back to the mainstream”, she said.

The company’s second brand launch is in line with the UN’s declared ‘International Year of Millets’, and is an innovative super grain company promoting the consumption of the nutrient-rich, climate-smart grain that uses very little water and no fertilisers or pesticides.

Also read: How the International Year of Millets will boost Indian millets

“Millé offers our customers healthy food options with increased plant protein, which comes from the unique combination of millets with lentils and legumes. With rising diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and unhealthy eating culture, we intend to help people make a positive change towards a holistically healthier way to eat using ancient super grains that are inherently good for you and good for the planet,” said Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, co-founders of Wholsum Foods.

