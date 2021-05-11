ANZ India Business Chamber looks forward to working with TN

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
With a new government under the leadership of MK Stalin as Chief Minister taking over, there is so much expectation and optimism from the business community as well as from the general public, says P Santhosh, MD & CEO of ANZ India Business Chamber.
The Chamber looks forward to working closely with the State government in supporting its vision to be the most business and investment friendly State and the best liveable State in the country, he said in a press release.
Tamil Nadu’s relations with Australia have been steadily deepening and broadening in the last two decades. The Peter Varghese Report by the Australian Government, “An India Economic Strategy upto 2035”, records Tamil Nadu as one of the lead States in India with which Australia should have a strong economic partnership.
The report states that the Australia-Tamil Nadu relations stand on two pillars of education and digital technology. There are 83 active MOUs between Australian Universities and education institutions based in the State.
The State’s IT landscape is vast and vibrant and Chennai is emerging as a major hub for India’s software exports, entrepreneurship and technology start-ups. Chennai is also Australia’s gateway to the over 300 million strong market spread across five southern States in India.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...