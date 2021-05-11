ANZ India Business Chamber looks forward to working with TN

With a new government under the leadership of MK Stalin as Chief Minister taking over, there is so much expectation and optimism from the business community as well as from the general public, says P Santhosh, MD & CEO of ANZ India Business Chamber.

The Chamber looks forward to working closely with the State government in supporting its vision to be the most business and investment friendly State and the best liveable State in the country, he said in a press release.

Deepening relationship

Tamil Nadu’s relations with Australia have been steadily deepening and broadening in the last two decades. The Peter Varghese Report by the Australian Government, “An India Economic Strategy upto 2035”, records Tamil Nadu as one of the lead States in India with which Australia should have a strong economic partnership.

The report states that the Australia-Tamil Nadu relations stand on two pillars of education and digital technology. There are 83 active MOUs between Australian Universities and education institutions based in the State.

IT landscape

The State’s IT landscape is vast and vibrant and Chennai is emerging as a major hub for India’s software exports, entrepreneurship and technology start-ups. Chennai is also Australia’s gateway to the over 300 million strong market spread across five southern States in India.