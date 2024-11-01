A. O. Smith Corporation, a water technology company, announced the completion of its acquisition of Pureit, an Indian water purification solutions brand formerly owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

The acquisition of the water purification business Pureit by A. O. Smith’s Indian division for ₹601 crore ($72 million) is not expected to have a material impact on earnings in the first year, the company reported.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kevin J. Wheeler, Chairman, CEO, A. O. Smith, stated, “Pureit complements our premium brands in the market and their strength in e-commerce will allow us to expand our presence in that channel.”

This acquisition is expected to strengthen A. O. Smith’s strategy by adding scale and enhancing its premium water treatment product portfolio and distribution footprint, according to the company.

Parag Kulkarni, President of A. O. Smith. Indian Water Products Private Limited, said, “We are excited to welcome Pureit to the A. O. Smith family.” He added, “Our cultures align closely, and together, we will elevate our brand and expand our reach and impact across South Asia.”

Launched in 2004, Pureit operates in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mexico, and other markets, offering a diversified range of products across devices, filters, and spare parts.