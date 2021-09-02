Aon increases stake to 100% in Aon India Insurance Brokers

Aon, a global professional services firm, increased its stake in Aon India Insurance Brokers from 49 percent to 100 percent by acquiring the remaining shares from Catamaran Ventures.

Catamaran Ventures is an investment firm launched by Infosys' co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, which manages over $1 billion across asset classes. In 2020, Aon had acquired a 49 percent stake from Catamaran Ventures in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers. Anviti was founded by Catamaran in 2016 and rebranded as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited in June 2021.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers, said, “We have strong local capabilities and have nurtured trusted advisory relationships in India. We are committed to addressing unmet client needs and look forward to continuing to bring the best of Aon to a dynamic market.”

Sandeep Malik, Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, “This step reaffirms Aon’s commitment to the Indian market and further enables us to create new sources of value for our clients, accelerate innovation and deliver a unique colleague experience. We are happy to have worked with Catamaran, which built the foundation to deliver immense client value with integrity.”

MD Ranganath, President, Catamaran Ventures, said, “Catamaran’s objective has always been to bring world-class business practices to India by partnering with global companies and to create value and jobs in India. In a short period of time, Aon India Insurance Brokers has established itself as a leading, well-respected corporate insurance broking firm in India.”

Aon India Insurance Brokers has over 300 employees across nine locations in India. Aon also helps companies make better workforce decisions through data, analytics and advice in India through its fully owned subsidiary, Aon Consulting.