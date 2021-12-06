Aparna Enterprises invests ₹100 crore to expand Vitero tiles capacity

Aparna Enterprises Limited, a building material firm from the Aparna Group, has announced an investedment of ₹100 crore into their tile division - Vitero Tiles.

“The investment is targeted at expanding the manufacturing capacity of vitero tiles at Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh facility,” Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said in a statement here on Monday.

“This expansion will help us cater to the increasing demand of floor and wall tiles and target more government and private projects in States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In June 2021, Aparna Enterprises had announced their plans to infuse ₹100 crore into its aluminum window and door system brand Alteza.