Companies

Aparna Enterprises invests ₹100 crore to expand Vitero tiles capacity

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 06, 2021

Earlier in June, it had announced plans to infuse ₹100 crore in its aluminum window and door system brand Alteza.

Aparna Enterprises Limited, a building material firm from the Aparna Group, has announced an investedment of ₹100 crore into their tile division - Vitero Tiles.

“The investment is targeted at expanding the manufacturing capacity of vitero tiles at Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh facility,” Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said in a statement here on Monday.

“This expansion will help us cater to the increasing demand of floor and wall tiles and target more government and private projects in States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In June 2021, Aparna Enterprises had announced their plans to infuse ₹100 crore into its aluminum window and door system brand Alteza.

More
Aparna Enterprises to invest ₹100 cr in new manufacturing facility
 

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Aparna Enterprises Limited
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like