Apex court judgement erodes corporate governance standards, says SP Group in review petition

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group), which filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, has alleged that observations in the judgement erode the standards of corporate governance and are riddled with errors.

There were contradictions in the judgement, rejections and non-consideration of facts, and ignored the doctrine of merger, SP Group said in its review petition filed last week.

“These errors apart from leading to a miscarriage of justice in the case, also has wider ramifications for implementation of the statutory safeguards enshrined in the Companies Act 2013. The Supreme Court is the final forum for interpretation of the statute. Some of the observations and findings of this judgement unfortunately erode the standards of governance expected under the Companies Act 2013, thereby also diluting the legislative intent behind the act,” SP Group said in its review petition.

On one hand, there were contradictions in the apex court’s ruling that removal of a director “can never be oppressive or prejudicial” while on other hand, it states that if the removal were “oppressive”, relief can be granted. Even if one of these two approaches is accepted, then the complaints raised by the SP Group should fall within the ambit of law, SP Group said in the petition.

Further, SP Group alleged that the judgement ignores and fails to apply findings of the NCLAT, without declaring them to be “perverse”. The Tatas also did not mention in its civil appeal how these findings were perverse, it said.

The judgement also failed to consider Section 241(1)(b), a provision of the Prevention of Oppression and Mismanagement statute of the Companies Act 2013, which was at the heart of the dispute between the parties. The judgement ignored NCLAT’s findings and wrongly declared that the justification for Cyrus Mistry’s removal cannot be considered under Section 241.

SP Group has also alleged that the judgement holds that Mistry was not a managing director of Tata Sons but only an ‘executive chairman’ and hence the requirement of a shareholder resolution to remove a managing director as required under the company’s articles was breached. This is contrary to the record and stand of Tatas themselves that Mistry was indeed a Managing Director, while NCLAT had observed that this was contrary to the provisions of Article 118.

SP Group was seeking a review of apex court’s March 26 judgement, which had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that re-instated Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, ruling in favour of the Tata Group. According to the rules, a review petition should be filed within 30 days.

The law permits patent errors apparent on the face of the record to be rectified in a review petition, it added.

