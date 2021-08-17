APM Terminals, Navin Jindal Group among 3 bidders for RNaval

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
APM Terminals Management BV, Navin Jindal Group, and a consortium of Dubai’s GMS Inc and Turkey’s Besiktas Group have placed bids for Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNaval), the bankrupt shipyard earlier owned by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.
The Committee of Creditors (COC) led by IDBI Bank is slated to meet later this week to evaluate the offers, multiple sources said.
APM Terminals is the container port operating unit of Danish transport and logistics giant AP Moller-Maersk Group A/S. It runs a private port at Pipavav, which sits next to the shipyard.
GMS Inc is the world’s biggest cash buyer of ships for recycling.
RNaval is being sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover unpaid dues of ₹10,878 crore of financial creditors.
Operational creditors have claimed another ₹1,922 crore from the company, of which only ₹485 crore has so far been admitted. The entire debt of RNaval is being transferred to National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). The resolution of RNaval debt will take place through NARCL.
Russia’s state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, one of the strong contenders, backed out of the process without placing a bid citing lack of clarity on new naval contracts, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
“In the absence of any clear visibility of business from the government, United Shipbuilding felt it didn't make any sense to bid for RNaval,” the source added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...