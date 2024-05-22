APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) on Wednesday reported a 32.35 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹65.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company had reported a profit of ₹97.32 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at ₹270.76 crore against ₹250.07 crore in the year-ago period. For the financial year ended March 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹342 crore, a growth of 9.21 per cent compared to ₹313.14 crore in FY23.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo, with connectivity to India's northwest hinterland through rail and road networks.