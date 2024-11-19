Apna.co, a leading job and professional networking platform, has observed that over 60 per cent of the recent 40,000 healthcare job postings in last 3 months were for women professionals.

The increase in demand for female healthcare professionals is largely driven by expanded government spending on public healthcare and the development of healthcare services in underserved tier II and -III cities by private entities.

This growth is underscored by a 35 per cent rise in job postings in tier-I cities and an even more substantial increase of 50 per cent in tier-II and -III cities for roles such as Pharmacists, Nurses, Medical Representatives, and Physiotherapists.

While tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai have recorded 22,000 job postings, tier-II and -III cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Nagpur are closely following with 18,000 postings.

In tier-I cities, there has been a surge in demand for roles such as Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dental Assistants and Operation Theatre Technicians, whereas smaller cities have seen an increase in demand for Nurses, Attendants, Medical Representatives, Pathologists, and Lab Technicians.

Major healthcare providers like Fortis, Max Healthcare, Medanta, Maxx Dental, and Thyrocare are spearheading this growth, with their robust expansion.

In alignment with these trends, Apna.co has introduced “Frontline,” India’s largest virtual healthcare job fair, designed to streamline the hiring process and increase job accessibility for all healthcare professionals across India.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co said the healthcare sector is witnessing a transformative shift, with women increasingly at the helm.

At apna.co, 6 out of every 10 healthcare job opportunities are now targeted towards female professionals, reflecting a significant industry trend, said Parikh.

According to recent data, there is a 30 per cent rise in demand for women across critical care, diagnostics, and home healthcare, which underscores their pivotal role. By 2030, India’s private healthcare sector is expected to add eight million jobs, creating substantial opportunities for leadership, particularly in roles traditionally underrepresented by women.

