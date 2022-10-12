Apollo Hospitals Group is launching its indigenously developed automated, rapid-response patient monitoring system to monitor and proactively alert if it anticipates an unexpected deterioration in a patient’s health.

The AI-enabled early warning score and alert system helps clinicians’ timely intervention, thus providing enhanced patient care. The monitoring system platform has been trained on Apollo’s vast and comprehensive remote-health program and has been on field trials across Hyderabad and Chennai.

Within two months of the trial, both centres have seen the system provide efficiency in nursing care and reduce unexpected complications. Apollo is expanding this system across its network of hospitals and will invest over $12 million in the next three years

“Only Apollo, with its vast experience in remote health care along with best-in-class clinical talent can design and build such a system for India. I am really excited to bring this innovation to our customers and help them get healthy quicker and live higher quality lives,’‘ Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said in a release on Wednesday.

Apollo’s technology enabler HealthNet Global has developed this custom-designed state-of-the-art remote and continuous monitoring platform integrated with advanced medical devices and wearables, transmitting patient data and providing easy access to caregivers at three levels, ensuring patient safety and no critical events are missed.

The platform access enables nurses, the PreMET team as well as doctors to monitor patient health from nurse stations, their mobiles, and a regional command centre.