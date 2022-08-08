Apollo Hospitals buys hospital asset in Gurugram for ₹450 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has acquired a hospital asset in Gurugram with a potential of 650 beds over 7 lakh square feet from Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Private Limited for a consideration of around ₹450 crore.

The asset, a non-functional hospital infrastructure, was originally sold by DLF Qutub Enclave Complex Medical Charitable Trust in 2011 to the seller. The acquisition marks the entry of the group in Haryana, according to a release.

The hospital will establish the group’s presence in the millennium city of Gurugram, one of India’s fastest growing cities, with an aspirational populace, and substantial brand equity for Apollo Hospitals, owing to its existing footprint in the region.

The upcoming integrated healthcare complex located on the Golf Course Road at Gurugram would be commissioned in a span of 24 months.

“The Gurugram facility would also be at the centre of incubating advancements in digital healthcare, healthcare accelerators and start-ups and contribute towards the country’s healthcare ecosystem, propelling the country and the state of Haryana towards leading practices and world-class healthcare,’‘ Apollo’s release said.

Spread across 5.63 acres of land with 650 potential beds, Apollo Hospitals will offer its clinical programs in key Centres of Excellence, ‘cutting-edge’ technology, sub-specialities and its inherent clinical excellence - not just for the residents of the city, but for all people in the National Capital Region and overseas as well.

Commenting on the development, Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “We are committed to bringing our proven focus on outstanding clinical outcomes, along with the best of the Apollo Hospitals ecosystem and look forward to making a significant contribution towards improving the quality of life and the well-being of the citizens of Haryana.”

The transaction has been consummated through AHEL’s 100 per cent subsidiary, Apollo Hospitals North Ltd, and funded using available surplus funds with the group.