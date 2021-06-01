Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad gets JCI Accreditation

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has received the coveted Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, for a record sixth time.
JCI is the internationally acknowledged gold standard for best clinical practices in quality and patient safety, which is renewed triennially. JCI Accreditation is the privilege of a select few reputed healthcare institutions, globally. The distinctive accreditation reiterates Apollo Hospitals’ commitment and constant endeavour to offer highest quality care and ensure utmost safety for patients.
“JCI accreditation is a testimony to Apollo’s dedication and commitment to deliver best possible care to patients. Apollo’s patient-centric approach and care on par with the best globally, enabled to conform with JCI’s strenuous parameters. Kudos to the team and the expert clinicians for their tireless initiative and commitment to highest quality standards spanning over the last 18 years,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.
JCI accreditation involves a methodical and rigorous process, including evaluation of performances in areas like medical expertise, facilities management, staff qualification, organisational leadership and efforts to improve safety and quality of services.
