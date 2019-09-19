Companies

Apollo Hospitals in pact with US firm to launch healthcare drones

M Somasekhar Hyderabad | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Apollo Hospitals Group has tied up with US-based Zipline to launch Drone healthcare delivery solutions. The Hospital will explore and leverage drone technology to deliver emergency aids and organs, according to Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director.

The Apollo Hospitals and Zipline formally introduced the concept at a recent international conference the former organised in Hyderabad. The Telangana State Secretary for Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Sangitha Reddy and top executive of Zipline were present at the event. The idea of using drone in medical care has been under plan for the last couple of years.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
