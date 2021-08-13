Apollo Hospitals nets ₹150 crore profit in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Apollo Hospitals (AHEL) on Friday posted a standalone net profit of ₹150 crore for the first quarter against a net loss of ₹149 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.
However, the company clarified that the results for Q1FY22 are not comparable with the corresponding quarter last year due to the extensive lockdown that the country had in Q1FY21 on account of the first wave of Covid, and therefore a low base effect.
The company’s standalone net profit showed improvement on a sequential basis from ₹116 crore posted in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
Standalone revenue from the company’s operations went up by 52.67 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,994.71 crore (₹1,961.52 crore) in June 2021 quarter.
“The first quarter of the new financial year saw Apollo Hospitals facing the Covid challenge anew as the second wave swept across the country,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a press statement.
“The Apollo Hospitals family is ready to face any challenge that may arise in the coming quarters of the financial year,” Reddy added.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew 73.16 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,760.21 crore (₹2,171.5 crore) in Q1FY22.
