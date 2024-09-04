Apollo Hospitals has launched Apollo Research Academy (ARA), an initiative aimed at healthcare research and innovation.

“The Apollo Research Academy embodies the spirit of ‘One Apollo’, leveraging the collective strengths of the group’s diverse research and educational organizations,’‘ said Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, in a release.

“This strategic alignment is designed to enhance Apollo’s research potential, foster collaboration, and build partnerships with eminent national and international funding and research organizations,’‘ he added.

“Apollo Hospitals already have the building blocks to delve deeper into education and research.,” said Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

She added that the ARA will serve as a natural extension, driving Apollo beyond its current achievements and positioning it to focus on the future of medicine.

The Academy will focus on five key areas: Capacity and Culture, Sponsored Research, Investigator-Driven/Grant-Funded Research, Data Sciences, and Innovation.

The release added that the Academy, under the leadership of Professor Ravi P Mahajan, will unify the efforts of various Apollo entities -- including Apollo Health Education and Research Foundation (AHERF), Apollo University, ARI, Apollo Research Centre, Apollo Clinical Innovation Group, and others -- into a cohesive and internationally recognized hub of research excellence, the released added.