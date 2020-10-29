Apollo Hospitals partners with Medtronic to offer advance stroke management using AI

Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday announced its partnership with India Medtronic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of medical technology company Medtronic Plc to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced stroke management. The announcement, first such initiative in India, commemorates World Stroke Day observed on October 29 every year.

The USFDA approved clinical trials have validated the AI platform for stroke diagnosis.. The AI software will provide automated analysis in less than two minutes as against currently accepted imaging practices for diagnosis of stroke that takes up to one hour to complete, enabling faster decision making in stroke where every second counts, the hospital said.

“Stroke is a major global public health problem with 1 in 4 people over the age of 25 years suffering a stroke during their lifetime, according to data from the World Stroke Organization. Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death today, around 1.8 million people in India suffer from a stroke every year and it is only early treatment that can reduce morbidity and mortality,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said while addressing a virtual press conference to announce the partnership .

Medtronic will help in bringing in stroke technologies, technical expertise, training and comprehensive stroke management with the integration of AI platform at the Apollo Institute of Neurosciences at ten locations in Apollo Hospitals across the country, taking stroke management to the next level by standardising stroke diagnosis and empowering clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions.

“Medtronic has been partnering with hospitals to create centres of excellence in the country so that patients are identified faster, and they receive the best treatment. Our partnership with Apollo Hospitals will further our goal of creating awareness and providing quicker access to quality healthcare for stroke patients in India,” said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, Medtronic, Indian Subcontinent.

The AI platform uses artificial intelligence to create high quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, and MRI diffusion and perfusion scans, helping hospitals to improve time-critical triage or transfer decisions and facilitate better patient outcomes.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Trials have shown success in achieving substantially larger clinical benefits through the use of AI technology and the Apollo – Medtronic partnership will support early diagnosis and effective clinical decision in stroke patients leading to the shortest treatment time for better clinical outcomes.”

“A highly skilled multidisciplinary neurosciences team dedicates itself to enhancing patient care through cutting edge technology and the partnership with Medtronic will elevate the quality of stroke care with world-class AI-powered stroke treatment,” said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.