Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprises has reported an 83 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹305 crore for Q1 FY25 compared with ₹167 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy growth in revenues.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA rose 33 per cent to ₹675 crore (₹509 crore), according to a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to ₹5,086 crore (₹4418 crore), driven by growth across all segments.

Revenues of healthcare services, AHLL (Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd) and Apollo HealthCo, which includes pharmacy distribution and digital health, grew 15 per cent each to ₹2,637 crore, ₹366 crore and ₹2,082 crore respectively. However, AHLL and Apollo HealthCo incurred losses, while healthcare services remained profitable.

As of June 30, 2024, Apollo Hospitals had 7,942 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68 per cent (62 per cent), aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals with inpatient (IP) volume increasing 11 per cent and outpatient (OP) new registrations 13 per cent. Average Revenue per inpatient grew 3 per cent to ₹158,250.

IP revenue of ₹2,328 crore in Q1FY25 (₹2,033 crore), up 14.5 per cent; cardio, onco (includes radiotherapy and chemotherapy), neuro and ortho specialities accounted for 19 per cent, 17 per cent, 10 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. OP revenue stood at ₹571 crore (₹504 crore).

“In the first quarter of FY25, we have seen significant growth and improved the reach of our retail operations,” Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in the statement.

The company’s shares closed at ₹6,586.55 apiece, up 1.2 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.