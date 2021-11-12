Apollo Hospitals posts Rs.186 crore net profit in Q2

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The standalone net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) went up nearly six times to ₹185.89 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal. The company posted a net profit of ₹ 32.52 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, the results for the two period are not strictly comparable as the front end retail pharmacy business was transferred to Apollo Pharmacies Ltd effective September 1, 2020.
The company posted a standalone net profit of ₹150 crore in the first quarter.
Standalone revenue from operations of the healthcare group, on a year-on-year basis, went up by 17 per cent to ₹2,823.20 crore (₹2,414.45 crore) in the September 2021 quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 35 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,717.07 crore (₹ 2,760.62 crore) in Q2FY22.
Consolidated net profit for the second quarter of stood at ₹ 267.41 crore (₹58.99 crore).
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...