Apollo Hospitals posts Rs.186 crore net profit in Q2

The standalone net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) went up nearly six times to ₹185.89 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal. The company posted a net profit of ₹ 32.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the results for the two period are not strictly comparable as the front end retail pharmacy business was transferred to Apollo Pharmacies Ltd effective September 1, 2020.

The company posted a standalone net profit of ₹150 crore in the first quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations of the healthcare group, on a year-on-year basis, went up by 17 per cent to ₹2,823.20 crore (₹2,414.45 crore) in the September 2021 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 35 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,717.07 crore (₹ 2,760.62 crore) in Q2FY22.

Consolidated net profit for the second quarter of stood at ₹ 267.41 crore (₹58.99 crore).