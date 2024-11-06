Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, a leading hospital chain, posted a 63 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹379 crore for the quarter ending September 30 compared to ₹233 crore in the same period last year, supported by strong margins on the back of double-digit growth in topline.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose by 30 per cent, reaching ₹815.5 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹628 crore in the year-ago period.

Double-digit growth across segments

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,589 crore, driven by double-digit growth across all segments. Revenues from healthcare services, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL), and Apollo HealthCo (which includes pharmacy distribution and digital health) rose 14 per cent to ₹2,903 crore, 14 per cent to ₹404 crore, and 17 per cent to ₹2,282 crore, respectively.

However, AHLL recorded a loss of ₹5 crore, while healthcare services and Apollo HealthCo remained profitable at ₹36 crore and ₹19 crore, respectively, in the second quarter.

For the six months ending September 30, Apollo’s consolidated PAT rose to ₹684 crore from ₹399.5 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated Ebitda for the half-year reached ₹1,491 crore, up from ₹1,136.5 crore. With a 15 per cent increase, consolidated revenue crossed ₹10,000-crore mark and stood at ₹10,675 crore (₹9,264 crore in H1FY24).

Tech and collaboration

The company’s recent collaboration with the government of Tripura to provide free heart surgeries for children was one of the proudest achievements, said Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group.

He also pointed to Apollo’s advancements in medical technology, including the adoption of water vapour thermotherapy for prostate care and robotic radiosurgery for cancer, which make procedures less invasive and improves recovery time. Additionally, Dr Reddy highlighted Apollo’s commitment to future medical innovation through its newly-launched research academy, which is dedicated to pioneering medical discoveries.

As of September 30, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,994 beds across its network (excluding AHLL and managed beds), with an occupancy rate of 73 per cent, up from 68 per cent a year earlier, driven by increased patient admissions across facilities.

On Tuesday, Apollo’s shares closed at ₹6,974.70 on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent.