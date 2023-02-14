Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday posted a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for Q3 FY23 at ₹162.31 crore. This compares with the ₹243.25 crore profit it posted in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, rose 17 per cent to ₹4,263.58 crore (₹3,638.93 crore) and the company’s total expenses during this period went up 21 per cent to ₹4,011.58 crore (₹3,294.57 crore).

Of the total revenue, healthcare services (hospitals) revenue grew 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,194 crore while revenues of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd (AHLL), which includes clinics, diagnostics and daycare business, grew 9 per cent to ₹311 crore in Q3. Apollo Healthco (digital health & pharmacy distribution) revenue grew 34 per cent to ₹1,758 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit surged 40 per cent to ₹245.59 crore (₹175.41 crore) while revenue marginally went up to ₹1,638.74 crore (₹1,538.8 crore).

As on December 31, 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,855 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds), out of which, 14 were new with 2,384 operating beds. The new hospitals have a utilisation of over 62 per cent.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share amounting to a payout of ₹86 crore. Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed at ₹4,252 apiece on NSE, down 2.45 per cent over previous day’s close.