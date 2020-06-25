Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit surges to ₹206 crore

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Thursday reported a three-fold jump in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹206 crore as against ₹77 crore for the corresponding period last year. The company posted a net profit of ₹95 crore during the December quarter.
The standalone revenue from the operations of the hospital grew by 19 per cent to ₹2,572 crore in the January-March quarter aided by 6 per cent YoY growth in Healthcare services business and 33 per cent growth in Standalone Pharmacies (SAP) business. EBITDA (Pre Ind AS 116) for the fourth quarter grew by 8 per cent YoY to ₹288 crore (₹266 crore).
“The last quarter of FY20 saw the world facing the unprecedented threat of the novel coronavirus. The financial year 2020-21 will be challenging due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid has affected not just the Indian healthcare sector but also other sectors and the global economy,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, was quoted in a press statement.
"The short term may see an adverse impact on aspects such as medical value travel or medical tourism, but in the longer term, I am sure that healthcare being a resilient industry will bounce back to its normal growth,” Reddy added.
On a consolidated basis, revenues were up 17 per cent at ₹2,922 crore for the fourth quarter while profit after tax (PAT) was up by 169 per cent to ₹219 crore (₹81 crore).
Apollo Hospitals added 86 stores and closed 20 stores for a net addition of 66 stores in Q4FY20. The total store network as of March, 2020 stands at 3,766 operational stores.
Standalone revenue for the full year grew 17 per cent to ₹9,794 crore (₹8,336 crore) while PAT grew by a healthy 55 per cent ₹470 crore (₹303 crore).
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...