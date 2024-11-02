Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., a leading hospital network in India, plans to expand its capacity by adding over 3,500 beds (with 2,877 operational) across 11 locations over the next four years through a combination of greenfield, brownfield, and acquisition projects. This expansion is projected to cost about ₹6,100 crore.

₹1,700 crore of this budget has already been allocated towards land acquisition, security deposits, and initial project development. The company stated that the remaining ₹4,400 crore will primarily come from existing funds and internal accruals.

This planned expansion will launch new hospitals in key locations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

“For over 40 years, Apollo Hospitals has represented Indian healthcare on the global stage. With each new facility, we reaffirm our dedication to providing the highest treatment standards for our people. Our mission is to make world-class healthcare accessible to every Indian,” said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.

On Saturday, Apollo Hospitals signed a definitive agreement to establish and operate a 500-bed hospital in Worli, Mumbai. The estimated investment in this project is about 1.,300 crore.

The upcoming Worli facility, expected to be operational within four years, will feature advanced diagnostics, state-of-the-art surgical care—including robotic surgery—and specialized treatments in cardiology, oncology, gynaecology, neurology, orthopaedics, and intensive care. Patients can anticipate world-class care at accessible costs, with treatment expenses estimated to be roughly one-tenth of comparable global rates, it said.

Apollo already operates a multispecialty hospital in Navi Mumbai, which is supported by an extensive clinic network in Maharashtra’s capital city.

In addition to the Mumbai expansion, Apollo Hospitals is expanding its Lucknow facility by adding 200 beds, bringing the total number of beds to 500. This ₹325 crore expansion, on a 1.2-acre plot adjacent to the current facility, is projected to be completed within three years.

“Our expansions in Mumbai and Lucknow are significant steps towards making premium healthcare accessible across India. These new facilities extend our reach in strategic areas, meeting the rising demand for excellence in healthcare. With these projects, we plan to add over 3,500 beds by FY26,” said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals.