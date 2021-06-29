Apollo Hospitals to organise mega vaccination drive in 200 centres on June 30

Apollo Hospitals will organise a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres spread across 50 cities in the country on June 30, 2021.

Apollo uses the state-of-the-art technology platform Apollo 24|7 to make vaccination faster and easier for everyone. People looking to get vaccinated, can book slots using Apollo 24|7 app and select the nearest Apollo vaccination centre.

The app provides real-time information to enable the user choose from their preferred time slots to reduce wait times and lines.

To enable maximum number of people to get vaccinated, Apollo’s mega vaccination drive will be held from 7 am to 7 pm, thereby enabling everyone to choose a slot as per their convenience, according to a release.

Apollo has also trained over 10,000 staff in safe vaccination protocols to ensure a seamless experience at all the vaccination centres.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “We believe that no one is safe, until everyone is vaccinated. This drive will enable and encourage maximum number of people to get inoculated. Vaccination is the best defence to reduce the 3rd wave and get back to life as we know it. Apollo will focus on this relentlessly”

This drive is part of Apollo’s commitment to support the government in achieving the target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021.

Apollo has administered over 2.1 million vaccine doses in the country till date and is the 'largest' private vaccinator, the release said