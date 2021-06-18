Apollo Hospitals to start providing Sputnik V to the general public

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Apollo Hospitals, on Friday, announced that it has introduced Sputnik V vaccination in Chennai for its employees today and that the vaccination will also be available for the general public.
In a press release, the healthcare major said that it is among the first hospitals in the country to introduce Sputnik V vaccination as a limited pilot soft launch starting today at its Greams Road facility in Chennai.
The vaccine, which has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, is an adenoviral vector vaccine given in two doses.
The first dose is given as an intramuscular injection in the upper arm and the second dose is given three weeks later (21 days).
“The Sputnik V vaccine, which is now available at our vaccination centre starting today (June 18), has been directly procured by Apollo Hospitals from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and will be available for ₹1,145 per dose, including administrative charges at our vaccination centre,” it added.
