Apollo Hospitals vaccinates about 1.5 million people so far

Apollo Hospitals has vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people including over 2 lakh people in Telangana so far as part of its commitment to support the Centre and Telangana Government’s Covid vaccination drive.

Apollo Group of Hospitals has emerged as the single largest vaccinator in India with close to 1.5 million jabs and Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad with over 2 lakh jabs so far is the largest private vaccinator in Telangana.

Apart from vaccinating at its hospitals in Telangana, Apollo Hospitals has conducted multiple out-reach mega camps in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy District, Karimnagar and Bhadrachalam. As part of the initiative, the Hospital has pioneered a Mass Vaccination Centre with a capacity to deliver 25,000 jabs per day at HICC, Madhapur. This vaccination centre is one of its kind in the country operated by the private sector and has been offering services since the last 10 days.

Frontline workers, employees in essential industries, housing colonies including the maids and helpers, IT professionals and a host of other citizens in Telangana are benefiting from this initiative.

Currently, Covishield and Covaxin are being administered and in the next couple of weeks Sputnik vaccine too will be available. Apollo Hospitals urges the citizens to come forward and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity available at any of the Government or Private Vaccination Centres as this is the only definitive tool to win over this deadly pandemic.