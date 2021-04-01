Apollo LogiSolutions eyes vaccine logistics space

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) has announced that it is collaborating with UNICEF Ventures-funded blockchain technology firm StaTwig; Coldman, Kool Solutions, GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo for providing vaccine logistics by using an integrated platform, according to a release.
ALS is “in active conversations” with various pharma companies that have either completed or are in the final phase of testing of Covid-19 vaccines which includes Dr Reddy’s. The company aims to launch its solution in the next two weeks, the company told BusinessLine.
The platform is expected to bring vial level visibility on track and trace, chain of custody management and temperature continuity, the release added.
Also, ALS is in talks with healthcare and pharma sector players, local and central government authorities and ministries.
To enhance the current Covid-19 vaccine distribution model in India with its solution, ALS has onboarded UNICEF backed blockchain technology firm StaTwig for technology capabilities; Coldman, Kool Solutions and other companies for cold chain warehousing of 70,000+ pallet capacity at ten locations in India and GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo airlines for air transportation, the company said.
Raaja Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo LogiSolutions, said, “We ….will continue to add more to make the platform more robust as part of our commitment in creating an effective end-to-end distribution platform for the Covid-19 vaccine.”
Sid Chakravarthy, founder of StaTwig, in the release said, “India manufacturers (account for) 60 per cent of global vaccines by volume. With this integrated solution that ensures quality and safety of the vaccines both in domestic and international supply chains, we can make Indian vaccines market much more resilient and sustainable.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...