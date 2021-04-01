Apollo LogiSolutions eyes vaccine logistics space

Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) has announced that it is collaborating with UNICEF Ventures-funded blockchain technology firm StaTwig; Coldman, Kool Solutions, GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo for providing vaccine logistics by using an integrated platform, according to a release.

ALS is “in active conversations” with various pharma companies that have either completed or are in the final phase of testing of Covid-19 vaccines which includes Dr Reddy’s. The company aims to launch its solution in the next two weeks, the company told BusinessLine.

The platform is expected to bring vial level visibility on track and trace, chain of custody management and temperature continuity, the release added.

Also, ALS is in talks with healthcare and pharma sector players, local and central government authorities and ministries.

To enhance the current Covid-19 vaccine distribution model in India with its solution, ALS has onboarded UNICEF backed blockchain technology firm StaTwig for technology capabilities; Coldman, Kool Solutions and other companies for cold chain warehousing of 70,000+ pallet capacity at ten locations in India and GMR-Hyderabad airport and Indigo airlines for air transportation, the company said.

Raaja Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo LogiSolutions, said, “We ….will continue to add more to make the platform more robust as part of our commitment in creating an effective end-to-end distribution platform for the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Sid Chakravarthy, founder of StaTwig, in the release said, “India manufacturers (account for) 60 per cent of global vaccines by volume. With this integrated solution that ensures quality and safety of the vaccines both in domestic and international supply chains, we can make Indian vaccines market much more resilient and sustainable.”