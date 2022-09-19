Apollo Pharmacy opens 5,000th outlet

Apollo Pharmacy, a part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, on Monday, announced the opening of its 5,000th store in India, located at Perungudi, Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.

“The launch of the 5,000th store cements Apollo Pharmacy’s No. 1 position in the organised retail pharmacy sector. There is immense potential in the retail pharmacy sector, and we are well poised to become the first choice for consumers looking for a trusted health and wellness partner,” Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said in a press release.

She added that over 60 crore people have physical access to an Apollo Pharmacy, which serves approximately seven lakh consumers every day. Kamineni said the healthcare group is aiming to serve 10 lakhs consumers per day in the future.

P Jayakumar, CEO, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd. said, “We will continue to bring health essentials within everyone’s reach with a target of 10,000 brick and mortar stores across India.”