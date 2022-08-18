Apollo Proton Cancer Centre partners with IBA Belgium to offer proton therapy training

Chennai, August 18

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), the first and only Proton therapy Centre in South Asia and the Middle East, on Thursday signed an agreement with Ion Beam Applications (IBA), to offer proton therapy training and education for clinicians in Asia and across the globe.

Apollo Hospitals has been using IBA’s ProteusPLUS proton therapy for treating cancer patients for over three years. With this partnership, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre will impart knowledge through its advanced training and education program on proton therapy to clinicians.

“Apollo Cancer Centres has continually introduced the finest and most advanced cancer care into India, with most recent being, bringing in Proton therapy into the region. To raise the bar in cancer care for all in need, in association with IBA, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is becoming the first of its kind training and education program reference centre in Asia,” Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said at an event held in Chennai.

Olivier Legrain, CEO, IBA said the collaboration with Apollo to provide high quality training and education to Proton therapy users in Asia without them having to travel to another continent.

“With Apollo Proton Cancer Centre becoming Asia’s first and exclusive Proton Beam Training Institute in association with IBA, it will provide access to clinicians across the world and also be a pivotal contributor to research in Oncology and Proton therapy,” Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said.